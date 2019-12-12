Democrats announce early primary state debate schedule

From left, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg talk after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (AP) – In February 2020, Democratic presidential hopefuls will face off on a debate stage in Las Vegas. It was just announced that Democrats will hold four debates in each of the early primary states as voting gets underway next year.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that some of the debates are scheduled to be held just days before voters head to the polls. The first primary debate of the new year will be on Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The second is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Democrats will debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, three days before the caucuses there.

And in South Carolina, they’ll hold a debate on Feb. 25, four days before that state’s Democratic primary.