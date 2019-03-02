Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

The political spotlight remains on Nevada as another democratic presidential contender in the 2020 race visited the Las Vegas valley.

California Senator Kamala Harris’ visit included a town hall meeting in North Las Vegas Friday. Campaign season is in full swing, even with 613 days until the election. Harris jumped into the race six weeks ago.

The town hall was a chance for people to ask Harris questions.

The Republican party has responded to Harris’ campaign with a statement claiming she has been “cleary comfortable with editing the truth” on a number of issues including immigration and tax reform.

They also are sponsoring a Snapchat filter that includes a credit card in the name of American taxpayers in response to her support of initiatives like the Green New Deal — Medicare for all and free college — all together estimated to cost more than $130 trillion to implement.

Harris is the fifth Democrat to come through the Silver State in the past two weeks and there will be more in the coming days and weeks.



