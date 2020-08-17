Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night: Sen. Cortez Masto is one of the guest speakers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually Monday night. It’s when presumptive nominee and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden will formally accept the party’s nomination for president.

Initially, the DNC was going to be held in Milwaukee, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held online.

Signage for the Democratic National Convention is displayed near the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. A full slate of Democratic stars will take the virtual stage at the partys convention next week, from one-time presidential candidates, to beloved former officials to up-and-comers. Photographer: Lauren Justice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nevada’s own U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, will take center stage. She is expected to speak around 7:20 p.m.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be the headliner.

FILE – This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” in Atlanta. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

In terms of how the format will be, selected speakers like Sen. Cortez Masto, have sent in taped messages that will air on the website. The point of the convention is for Democrats to rally behind Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The Nevada state democratic party says it’s also a chance for the silver state to shine.

“What we’re going to see from the leaders that we have from Nevada, who are going to be speaking to all of us, is that Nevada has a very deep bench, and we have the leaders who are going to move this state forward,” said William McCurdy II, the chairman of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Among those leaders is Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, who will speak Tuesday night as part of the convention’s keynote address. She’s one of 17 Democrats chosen from around the country. The DNC calls all of them rising stars in the party.

Nevada Democrats are planning a series of watch parties this week, to get people engaged. The Democratic National Convention continues through Thursday.

The Republican National Convention is set to take place next week.

Coverage of the DNC starts tonight on Channel 8 at 7 p.m.