LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Assemblywoman Sabra Smith Newby plans to resign as she transitions to the role of deputy city manager for Las Vegas, according to a Tuesday news release.

Newby, who represents District 10 in Las Vegas, is awaiting ratification of her appointment to the new position. The Clark County Commission will appoint a new District 10 representative.

A first-term assemblywoman, Newby was appointed to the job when Senator Rochelle Nguyen moved to the state Senate. Newby served on the Assembly Judiciary, Legislative Operations & Elections and Health & Human Services Committee.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the people of Nevada in the Assembly, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in the Nevada Legislature,” Newby said in a statement released by the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus. “As I transition into the role as deputy city manager, I am excited to continue to serve the people of my community and continue to impact the lives of Nevadans.”

District 10 is at the southwest corner of the Spaghetti Bowl, extending south of Sahara Avenue and as far west as Buffalo Drive.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said, “Although I am sad that Assemblywoman Smith Newby’s time in the Assembly has come to a close, I am excited for her as she transitions to her new role as deputy city manager.”

Newby was part of the female-majority Nevada Legislature, a trend that started in 2019 and has continued since then. Nevada became the first state with a female majority legislature in 2019.

“Her dedication to public service and her proven leadership skills will make her a valuable asset to the City of Las Vegas. I thank her for her contributions in the Nevada Legislature and I wish her all the best in her new role,” Yeager said.