LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.

Titus won the seat, which pundits viewed as a potential GOP pickup this election cycle, by about 4 percentage points against Republican Mark Robertson.

Results on Friday showed Titus leading by about 103,000 votes to Robertson’s 95,000.

“Voters sent a message loud and clear: They want someone in their corner who never backs down from a fight,” Titus said in a statement Thursday. “We always knew this would be a tough race and I am so grateful to all who volunteered, contributed, and dedicated their time to this race. I am humbled to have your support, and I promise to continue delivering for all Southern Nevadans.”

Titus, a longtime Nevada elected official, was a congresswoman from 2009 to 2011 and again since 2013.