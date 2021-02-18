Daily White House press briefing Thursday, audio-only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding the daily press briefing in an audio call on Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Today, President Biden’s immigration bill, “The U.S. Citizenship Act”, will be formally introduced in Congress. This legislation modernizes our immigration system. It provides hardworking people who have enriched our communities and lived here for decades an opportunity to earn citizenship,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The president’s priorities reflected in this bill are to:

Responsibly manage the border

Keep families together

Grow our economy

Address the root causes of migration from Central America

Psaki added that this bill wants to “ensure that America remains a refuge for that fleeing persecution.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden believes this is an American priority, requires immediate action, and that modernizing this system is long overdue. Biden expects elected officials from both sides to come together to “get this done.