LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada will get $151.9 million from CVS Pharmacy as part of settlements surrounding the opioid crisis, according to information released Tuesday by Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

“With this settlement, AG Ford has brought in a total gross amount of $606 million in opioid litigation-related monies to Nevada,” according to a news release.

The Attorney General’s Office said CVS negotiated in good faith. The settlement requires CVS to develop a Controlled Substance Dispensing Oversight Program, which includes a list of red flags for patients, prescriptions and prescribers.

The state will take $66.6 million of that settlement, and $80.9 million will go to local governments throughout the state.

The state’s portion will be placed in the Fund for Resilient Nevada.

The settlement was announced in Carson City on Tuesday at a news conference in front of the Attorney General’s Office.

“My office will never stop fighting to hold accountable those companies and organizations that contributed to the crisis of the opioid epidemic,” Ford said. “The resources and funds that come to the state through our settlements will provide substantial help for Nevadans. I will work to do whatever I can to bolster the support we can offer the residents of our great state.”

In 2022, the state, along with county and municipal governments that have active litigation against opioid companies, came to an agreement on the allocation of funds from opioid-related recoveries. “The One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries provides a framework for how funds from any Nevada opioid-related settlement will be fairly and equitably allocated among the state and various local governmental entities and used to remediate the harms, impact and risks caused by the opioid epidemic in the state,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Specifics on payments to county and municipal governments were not provided.