Culinary Union to host canvass launch event for Nevada’s largest political team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union will host an outdoor canvass launch on Election Day for what it says is Nevada’s largest political team. The event will keep COVID-19 directives and guidelines in mind while serving hundreds of hospitality workers who will be canvassing, mobilizing voters and making phone calls Nov. 3.

During the launch, the Culinary Union will provide hot breakfasts and boxed lunches to canvassers as they collect their literature. It will begin at 7 a.m.

According to the union, since it launched its 2020 General Election political program on Aug. 1, canvassers have knocked on over 450,000 doors, advocating for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket. The group encompasses 500 hospitality workers.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s election.

“Donald Trump is a threat to the livelihoods of workers and our families,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, in a news release. “We are fighting to take back our country and we will deliver Nevada for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Congressional representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, candidate for Clark County Commission William McCurdy, and candidate for NV Supreme Court, Ozzie Fumo. We know these political candidates will fight to protect Nevadans.”

The Culinary Union says that it is committed to defeating President Donald Trump this Election day and is mobilizing voters to vote for candidates who “will fight for our families.”

Tomorrow’s event is not open to the public.