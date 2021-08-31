Culinary union, Latino community hit Laxalt on infrastructure stance, Trump ties

Leaders of the Culinary Workers Union, Mi Familia Vota and elected leaders called out Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Tuesday, saying voting for him is a vote for former President Donald Trump. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Leaders of the Culinary Workers Union, Mi Familia Vota and elected leaders called out Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Tuesday, saying voting for him is a vote for former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump endorsed Laxalt, who is running against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“We know he doesn’t care about Nevada. He doesn’t care about anything,” Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, said. “The only thing he cares about is to please Donald Trump.”

Members of the culinary union and elected leaders in the Latino community hit Laxalt on his stance against the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Laxalt told 8 News Now he does not support the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, because he said it would add to the nation’s debt. While specifics have not been released, the plan is expected to bring billions of dollars and new jobs to Nevada.

“Out the gate, Laxalt would attack something that is going to bring billions of dollars to this state, that’s going to go to the very kids we’ve been working with,” Democratic Assem. Edgar Flores, of District 28, said.

“Let’s be very clear. I would have been pushing to try to get a more narrow bill that only included bridges and roads and tunnels,” Laxalt told 8 News Now earlier this month about the infrastructure deal. “What people really believe are infrastructure. This bill was a Christmas list of lots of other liberal wish lists from Washington and unfortunately, we can’t afford it.”

Laxalt, who worked as Trump’s Nevada campaign chair, said if he had been in the Senate when Republicans passed the president’s tax cuts, he would have voted “yes.” However, he stressed he did not know the specifics of the law.

“Adam Laxalt supported the great work President Trump did in the Latino community,” Jesus Marquez, a former member of the National Hispanic Advisory Board for President Trump,” said in a statement. “Trump gained Latino support by focusing on the needs of the American working families, many of which are proud, hard-working Latinos, and Laxalt was there all along.”

Laxalt is running for the Republican nomination against at least two other candidates. The primary election will be held Tues., June 14, 2022. Whoever wins that race will go on to face Cortez Masto.

Nevada is home to the fifth-largest Latino population by state in the country, a UCLA report said. In the 2020 election, Nevada’s Latino community voted for President Joe Biden over Trump by a 3-to-1 margin.

Laxalt, who became the country’s youngest attorney general in 2014, unsuccessfully ran in 2018 as a Republican against now-governor Democrat Steve Sisolak. Laxalt’s grandfather is former Nevada governor and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt.

