Culinary Union issues flyer saying Sanders would ‘end culinary healthcare’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following tonight’s New Hampshire primary, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 put a flyer out to its members, laying out where each candidate stands on issues important to the union.

It says Sanders would “end culinary healthcare.” It also says he would require “medicare for all” and lower drug prices. Sanders is the winner of the first primary in the presidential race.

The flyer also states all candidates would strengthen the union’s collective bargaining and right to strike.

The culinary union has yet to announce their support for a current candidate in the running.