Culinary Union drove unprecedented voter turnout with largest political team in Nevada; organizers knocked on half a million doors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Culinary Union, the largest affiliate of UNITE HERE, and one of the strongest political forces in the state, saya it mobilized tens of thousands of hospitality workers, and voters in an effort to defeat President Trump and elect representatives who will fight for the union’s families.

“The unprecedented turnout in Nevada, which was led by those most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a mandate on Donald Trump’s failed leadership,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “Ever since he assumed the office, Trump has been a daily threat to the livelihoods of workers and our families. We are taking back our country and delivering Nevada for political candidates who will represent working families and fight for our issues. Nevadans need comprehensive COVID-19 relief now, a fair economy that centers workers, racial justice that ensures Black Lives Matter, and a democracy that includes all of us – whether we are Black or white, Native or new immigrant, Latinx or Asian.”

The Culinary Union was the first organization to conduct safe door-to-door canvassing during a global pandemic in Nevada when most had abandoned in-person canvassing – a cornerstone of electoral work and organizing. Culinary Union created comprehensive “contactless door-to-door canvassing” protocols to minimize risk. Guidelines included mandatory use of PPE, including masks and gloves, adherence to social distancing guidelines both on the doors with voters and among canvassers, and specialized health and safety requirements, including contact tracing and virtual meetings.

The Culinary Union celebrated its 85th anniversary on November 1, and it says it is proud to have fought for over eight decades to protect working families in Nevada. According to the union, after having run the most successful and largest political program ever in the organization’s history, the Culinary Union says it will continue the fight to ensure that democracy stands and that every vote is counted this election season.

The Culinary Union is a member of the Fair Fight Action Nevada Task Force, which was formed to ensure the integrity of the Nevada election by working with state/local leaders and elected officials to count every vote in Nevada before results are finalized.