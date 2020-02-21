CSN presidential forum focuses on immigration, asylum policy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though it was barely mentioned at last night’s debate, immigration is a big topic in the upcoming election. A presidential forum at CSN tonight is focusing on that issue, as well as asylum, and where candidates stand.

More than a dozen organizations, including Make the Road Nevada, the New Hope Foundation and United We Dream, organized the event.

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is making an appearance, and Congresswoman Dina Titus will also represent former Vice President Joe Biden.

Organizers said Nevada has a vibrant immigration population, and they want to know how policies surrounding immigration will affect Nevada residents in the new presidential term.

The forum will provide candidates and voters an opportunity to address the many complicated facets of immigration policy.