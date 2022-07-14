LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign announced a record fundraising effort, bringing in $7.5 million to fuel her battle against Republican opponent Adam Laxalt.

That’s $4 million more than any Nevada Senate candidate has ever raised during the second quarter, according to her campaign. She now has $10 million in her campaign war chest as she prepares for a race that many see as a toss-up.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat who became the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Senate, is expected to get financial backing from national campaign efforts on behalf of Democrats, but her campaign emphasized that smaller contributions have been a big part of the fund-raising effort, with an average donation of $40. The campaign said “97% of campaign contributions were $100 or less.”

Two other Democratic candidates also released their totals ahead of Friday’s reporting deadline: