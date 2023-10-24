LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto proposed new legislation Tuesday to build additional joint operations centers along the U.S. southern border. 8 News Now spoke to the senator from Washington about the bipartisan plan.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto proposed new legislation Tuesday to build additional joint operations centers along the U.S. southern border. 8 News Now spoke to the senator from Washington about the bipartisan plan.