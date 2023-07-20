LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has reintroduced a proposal, along with Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, to support organizations that provide access to reproductive health care, including abortions.

The Reproductive Health Patient Navigator Act would create a new federal grant program to aid in that access, Cortez Masto’s office said.

“It’s not different than what I’ve seen in the past, the navigators at the federal government funded through grant funding for cancer patients,” Cortez Masto said. “Navigators that would help cancer patients access clinical trials or access essential services they needed based on the types of cancers they have. This is a similar type of program.”

Nevada law protects a woman’s right to an abortion even though the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — the federal case that established abortion rights. Nevada law allows an abortion after 24 weeks if the mother’s health is at risk.

Abortion providers in the Las Vegas area and across the Western U.S. have seen increases in out-of-state patients since the court’s decision, Lee’s office said.

“While abortion remains safe and legal in Nevada, women seeking reproductive care here and in other states are struggling to access these critical services,” Lee said in a statement. “As threats to access persist at the state, local, and federal levels, I’m proud to champion legislation that establishes a proven framework for reproductive care and helps patients – whether in Nevada or not — navigate available resources, wade through misinformation, and find the services they desperately need.”

Last year, Cortez Masto joined other Democratic women in the Senate in introducing a proposal to protect women from abortion-restricted states who cross state lines to receive care.

Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law earlier this year protecting reproductive health care access for anyone who looks for it in Nevada, regardless of where they actually live.