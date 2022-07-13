LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Senate election battle between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt will likely go down to the wire.

An 8 News Now/Emerson College Poll shows Cortez Masto leading Laxalt 44.1% to 40.4%, with 9.1% undecided and “someone else” getting 6.1% of the vote. The poll has a margin of error of 2.1%.

It’s among the most hotly contested races in the Nov. 8 election, and it promises to bring harsh campaign ads surrounding abortion rights. Cortez Masto went on the attack immediately after the primary election, saying Laxalt is “afraid” of women making decisions.

Laxalt has gone after Cortez Masto on economic issues including inflation, saying voters are paying for the incumbent’s actions out of their own pockets. Gas prices and higher costs are his opponent’s fault, and she has cast the deciding vote in some cases, according to Laxalt’s campaign ads.

On Thursday, we’ll have poll results that break down how people feel about abortion at different stages of pregnancy.

Early reaction to the Supreme Court ruling suggested that women would make Republicans pay in November, but it’s not clear that will happen. Democrats are hoping the abortion issue brings more people out to vote.

The Cortez Masto-Laxalt poll numbers are similar to polling in the Nevada governor’s race — undecideds will play a major role in the election results. Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo are locked in a race that could tilt either way based on votes that are undecided.

Cortez Masto, the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Senate, didn’t show as strongly with Hispanic voters as might be expected.

“Cortez Masto holds the support of minority voters in Nevada: 61% of Asian voters, 51% of Black voters, and 46% of Hispanic voters support Cortez Masto while Laxalt holds the plurality of support among white voters at 46%,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling noted.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.