LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge denied Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and the campaign working to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate’s request to extend voting on election night.

Polls officially closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. but thousands of people remained in line to vote, 8 News Now reported. Nevada law allows anyone in line by 7 p.m. to vote.

The emergency complaint filed around 7:15 p.m. asked a judge to keep several polling locations open until 9 p.m.

“During November 8, 2022, multiple polling locations in Clark County experienced delays and long lines due to polling location running out of printer paper in the ballot printers,” the lawsuit the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

The lawsuit lists the following allegations:

Boulevard Mall: 9 out of 25 printers inoperative, with a one-hour wait time

Deer Springs Town Center: 12 out of 25 printers inoperative, with a one-hour wait time

Nellis: 3 out of 25 printers inoperative, more than a one-hour wait time

Aliente: 5 printers inoperative, with a 30-minute wait time

Keller: 2 out of 16 printers inoperative, with a 50-minute wait time

Silverado Ranch Plaza: 6 out of 30 printers inoperative, with a 45-minute wait time

Walnut Community Center: 2 out of 10 printers inoperative, with a 25-minute wait time

Whitney Recreation Center: 4 out of 14 printers inoperative

Judge Gloria Sturman said one polling location remained open by the time the 8 p.m. hearing got underway. She said there would be no way to find people who left the line to return to vote and denied the request.

“”Every vote must count, and delays caused by long lines and paper delays should not prevent Nevadans from casting their ballots,” Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement before the ruling.

Cortez Masto is running against Republican Adam Laxalt in a tight race for re-election. Other Democrats are not named in the lawsuit.