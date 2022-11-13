LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivered her victory remarks on Sunday after the latest vote totals make her the projected winner of the very tight race.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Cortez Masto made her first appearance since election night.

“Thank you, Nevada. It was days of uncertainty on who would be Nevada’s next senator,” Cortez Masto said. “When the national pundits said I wouldn’t win, I knew Nevada would prove them wrong.”

Saturday night’s vote totals showed Cortez Masto with a 7,000 vote lead against her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt.

DecisionDeskHQ and the Associated Press called the race for Cortez Masto after Clark County released updated vote totals on Saturday night.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivering her victory remarks (KLAS)

Cortez Masto served as Nevada’s Attorney General from 2007 to 2015. She moved on to become the first Latina senator and is now serving Nevada for a second term.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I will always fight for you,” Cortez Masto said.

As Cortez Masto finished her remarks, she mentioned how she was adamant about working on stopping any abortion bans that may come and providing better housing and union jobs for Nevadans.

At this time, Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, has not released a statement about Saturday’s results.