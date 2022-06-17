LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Friday she has committed to participating in three debates leading up to the November election race against Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt, the Republican who previously served as Nevada attorney general, has not indicated yet whether he will participate. His latest post on Twitter challenges Cortez Masto to answer whether or not she supports President Joe Biden running for re-election.

“My job is to fight for the people of Nevada, and I’m working to strengthen our economy, lower costs for families, and keep our communities safe,” Cortez Masto said in a news release.

“While I’ve been working for Nevadans, my opponent has been making millions working for a longtime Washington lobbyist and campaigning on Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Nevada voters deserve multiple opportunities to hear us debate ahead of November’s election,” Cortez Masto said.

Laxalt and Cortez Masto both easily won their primary races, and will face off in the general election.

“Cortez Masto intends to participate in debates on local TV stations with trusted Nevada news partners, including Spanish language television, to help ensure Nevadans understand the difference between the candidates on the issues that matter most to the state,” according to her campaign.

“Adam Laxalt has a history of ducking debates, both during his Republican primary and in his failed run for governor in 2018,” Cortez Masto’s campaign said.