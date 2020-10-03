Congressman Horsford votes to condemn “unwanted and unnecessary” hysterectomies of ICE detainees

LAS VEGAS – Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) voted Friday in favor of House Resolution 1153 to condemn medical practices at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC), in Ocilla, Georgia, which may have resulted in unwanted and unnecessary surgeries without individuals full, informed patient consent.

In some cases, reports have shown that these surgeries resulted in life-altering injuries to the reproductive health of immigrant women held at the facility.

“Any kind of forced, invasive medical treatment without consent is a human rights abuse and a betrayal of our country’s values,” said Congressman Horsford. “This resolution calls on the U.S. Department of Homeland (DHS) Security to protect women, comply with investigations on heinous allegations of forced hysterectomies and sterilization, and hold any nefarious individuals accountable and brought to justice.”

Last month, Congressman Horsford joined 173 Members of the House in a letter urging DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to open an investigation into the whistleblower complaint alleging jarring medical negligence of detainees at the ICDC. The text of the letter can be found here.