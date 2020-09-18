Congressman Horsford demands DHS investigation after allegations of Hysterectomies being performed in ICE detention facility

In this image from video, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) joined 173 Members of the House in a letter urging U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to open an investigation into a recent whistleblower complaint alleging jarring medical negligence of detainees at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Georgia. Among the allegations — mass hysterectomies being performed on women without informed consent.

“These horrifying allegations will not remain unseen. I commend the whistleblower for speaking out about the atrocities that immigrants are facing behind detention doors. The Inspector General must thoroughly investigate these heinous acts of abuse and shed light on a broken system,” said Congressman Steven Horsford. “Our nation cannot go back to the days of forced and unknowing sterilization of vulnerable populations. In order to move our country forward, we must recognize our past and fight to ensure that we end these tremendous injustices once and for all.”

Last month, Congressman Horsford conducted a congressional oversight visit at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in an effort to bring transparency to ICE treatment of its detainees. During the visit, the Congressman inquired about women’s wellness and reproductive care for immigrant detainees.