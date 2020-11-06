Clark County makes up 90% of uncounted NV ballots; next update slated for Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The race to 270 electoral votes could hinge on Nevada, but we’re not expecting final results for at least a few days.

Many are wondering, what is taking so long?

A lot of it has to do with the large number of votes election workers have to get through. The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says there are still roughly 190,000 ballots that need to be counted.

A huge chunk of those remaining votes — about 90% — are here in Clark County. The Clark County Elections Department says it counted 51,000 votes Thursday alone.

We’re also waiting on thousands of mail ballots.

Joe Gloria, registrar of voters, told us the bulk of those will be put into the system by this weekend. But all mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 10 will be counted.

Gloria says the goal is not to be fast, but to be accurate, since all eyes are on Nevada right now. That’s why election workers are counting ballots from roughly 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

They are not counting overnight.

“We don’t run the 24-hour shifts that you see running in others states because the work that comes through on the mail ballot process is very deliberate as it moves forward,” Gloria explained. “And so, we complete the work that’s done in each stage, and then the next day, it’s carried forward in the next.”

Those steps include processing the ballots, matching the signatures and tabulating the results.

Gloria adds counting ballots is a little bit of a slower process because Nevada has never handled mail-in votes on this scale before.

The race between Joe Biden and President Trump is still too close to call, with Biden up by only about 12,000 votes.

We’re expecting updated results from both the state and the county tomorrow morning.