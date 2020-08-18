Clark County makes plea for more polling place workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The November election is about two and a half months away, and Clark County is asking for your help.

Thousands of polling place workers are needed to make sure in-person voting this fall runs smoothly and safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need those poll workers; this vote is very important in 2020,” said Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

The county needs a total of 3,100 people to help run polling places for the general election. There are positions open during early voting, Oct. 17-30, and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Right now, about 1,500 have signed up, under half the desired number.

“We’re using slightly more than they normally have in the past,” Gloria said — and that is because of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to need people to keep the voting equipment and the areas where people are signing in to vote sanitized,” Gloria said. “We’re going to need them to greet the voter and encourage them to social distance.”

8 News Now asked how officials will ensure that poll workers themselves stay safe.

Gloria explained, “We’re providing the PPE that is necessary. We’ve been with our safety officer; she’s taking a look at our layout.”

There will be 35 polling places for early voting and over 100 polling places on election day. The large number of workers are also meant to mitigate the colossal crowds seen during the June primary.

“That should definitely help the voters to avoid having to stand in line for long periods of time,” Gloria said.

This year, all registered Nevada voters will also be given a mail-in ballot. You’re allowed to drop off someone else’s ballot, which is known as “ballot collecting” or “ballot harvesting.”

But Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske just submitted an emergency regulation request to Governor Steve Sisolak, identifying ballot harvesting as a threat to the integrity of the 2020 election. The regulation would require anyone engaged in collecting ballots to report “their name, the names of the individuals they returned ballots on behalf of, and the location(s) where the ballots were returned.” This information would be sent to the Secretary of State’s office.

Others do not see issues with Nevada’s mail-in voting system. This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when some people might opt to stay indoors for fear of contracting the virus.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada addressed mail-in voting during her remarks on opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“Voting by mail has been a secure, proven option for decades,” Cortez Masto said. “My home state took the advice of scientists and medical experts and listened to the people of Nevada to put in place a vote-by-mail system so voters have a lot of options this fall.”

Gloria added, “We’re confident that the process upholds the integrity, and we’re prepared to process those ballots.”

Early voting poll workers will be paid $14 an hour, and Election Day poll workers will be paid between $225 and $250, depending on their specific duties.

For more information, email the Clark County Election Department at ELinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or call (702) 455-2815.

To apply to be a polling place worker, click here.