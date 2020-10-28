Clark County Election Department answers top questions from voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are officially one week away from the 2020 general election. So far, more than 258,000 people in Clark County have turned out for early voting.

8 News Now spoke with the election department about some of the top questions they’re getting from voters.

With only a few days left of early voting, some community members came out to Silver Mesa Recreation Center to cast their ballot.

Dan Kulin with the election department says while the polls have been busy, so have the phone lines. The county’s 455-VOTE hotline is receiving more than 2,000 calls a day.

“Voters can call basically with any question,” Kulin explained. “It’s a good starting point for folks who are looking for information.”

Some top questions from voters are if they’re allowed to vote in-person after receiving a mail ballot and where they should go.

“Years ago, we had assigned precincts. We had to go to a very specific polling place that was near our house,” Kulin recalled. “But we’ve changed that. Any voter in Clark County can go to any polling place on Election Day, just like in early voting.”

Registration is another question they get. So far, more than 1.2 million Nevadans are registered to vote in this election.

“We do have same-day registration in Nevada, so if folks aren’t registered to vote, they can at their polling place,” said Kulin.

When it comes to mailing your ballot, he says it has to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Of note, once turned in, the decisions on your ballot cannot be changed.

“If you’re going to be voting in-person, we strongly suggest marking their sample ballot with their selections and then bring it with them so that they can use their sample ballot to make sure they’re making the choice they want to make,” Kulin urged.

Early voting will last through Oct. 30.

In addition to the hotline, you can also go to the election department’s website, here. There’s information on voting locations, registration and much more.