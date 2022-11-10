LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County responded Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations about voting issues, calling his claims, “outrageous” and “misinformed.”

Trump sounded off Thursday on his Truth Social account saying in part, “Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country.”

On Thursday, Clark County continued to process mail ballots and ballots put in drop boxes. There was no evidence of any wrongdoing or election issues Thursday.

“We have heard his outrageous claims, but he is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County,” a Clark County spokesperson said in a statement. First, we could not speed up the process even if we wanted to.”

Nevada law requires counties to accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be processed until Saturday. The law also requires a voter to be allowed to cure his or her ballot — verify a signature if the signature did not match on the ballot — until Monday, Nov. 14.

“All of our election systems are certified by the state and federal governments for use in the State of Nevada, and there are several state required audits done before, during, and after each election, which further ensure the reliability and integrity of the election,” the spokesperson said.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt led the former president’s re-election campaign in Nevada in 2020. The former president endorsed both Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

“Arizona even said ‘by the end of the week!’ – They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!” Trump continued.

Poll observers from both major political parties are allowed to watch the counting process. Republicans filed several lawsuits against the county in 2020 citing fraud without any evidence.