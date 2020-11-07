Clark County ballot count continues; Joe Biden widens lead in county, state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tallying of ballots will continue in Clark County and across Nevada until are all counted. At last check, there are still thousands that need to be counted.

Officials say about 125,000 ballots remain to be counted across the state, with 90% of those here locally.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead widened in Nevada to just under 23,000 at the last update.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said about 8,000 ballots were verified today, with about 115,000 to go.

Many voters were called down to election headquarters Friday to correct ballot errors or verify signatures, all to make sure their voice was heard.

“My vote needs to be heard, be counted, as well as my voice needs to be heard,” said Las Vegas voter Mary Ford. “This is the place to do it, and I’m making sure. Once I got down here, they weren’t letting anyone in, so I wasn’t leaving until I heard the final word that my vote was coming in. And so, they came and said you’re the last person in line, so I am making sure I am not moving until my vote is heard.”

Gloria did say his team mistakenly reported 51,000 ballots were counted yesterday. The actual number was in the 30,000 range.

Clark County will provide updates to the public twice a day through the weekend.

The protesters we saw at the election center earlier have left for the night. The center continued to increase security, but things remained peaceful.