CBS POLL: Biden leads Trump in Nevada and Michigan, and race is tied in Iowa

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – A new CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll released Sunday shows that former vice president Joe Biden is leading in Nevada with a 52% support from likely voters to President Trump’s 46% of support from likely voters with 4.1-point margin of error.

The survey asked participants a variety of questions that included how President Trump handled contracting coronavirus, how the candidates handle themselves personally, how they care about other people to if they believe the candidates are strong leaders.

Below are the results and summaries of the poll.

Most voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Nevada and Iowa feel President Trump set a bad example for the nation during his own recent battle with the coronavirus, handling things in a way they call irresponsible.

CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll

More voters say it made them feel angry rather than feel confident, and many even say they were offended. Most voters in Michigan think the Trump administration’s policies are making the outbreak worse. And with voters still concerned about getting the virus themselves, large majorities suspect that, as he recovered, the president received better medical treatments than they would.

In Michigan, Biden has now drawn even with Mr. Trump on handling the economy, too — which was one measure where the president had enjoyed an edge.

When likely voters were asked their choice for president, Biden remains in the lead in Michigan, ahead by six points.

In the state of Nevada Biden is up by six points.

While both candidates even in the state of Iowa — a state the president won handily four years ago.

HOW THE CANDIDATES HANDLE THEMSELVES?

In Michigan, there’s been a rise in the percentage who like how Biden handles himself personally, up from 49% in the summer to 56% now.

While only 32% like the way Mr. Trump handles himself personally. On this, the president’s numbers are similarly negative today as they were in the summer.

DO THEY CARE ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE?

Most voters across the states say Biden cares about other people, his best trait of the ones asked about — roughly two-thirds see him that way.

ARE THEY STRONG LEADERS?

Of the qualities tested, Mr. Trump fares best on being labeled a strong leader. Nearly all Republicans think he is, and many independents do as well. And this is one area where he does slightly better than Joe Biden in Iowa and Nevada.

The president’s handling of his own battle with coronavirus has resonated with Republicans, who are already strongly behind him. Republicans think the president acted responsibly, set a good example, and that the lesson to be drawn from his illness is that anyone can get the virus, regardless of what precautions they take. The president recently said not to let the virus dominate your life; more than eight in 10 Republicans think it is good he said that.

But it’s a very different reaction from Democrats and independents. Most feel the president set a bad example for the country, and that the administration handled the outbreak at the White House irresponsibly.

Most of them see a cautionary tale, where the president’s case was an example of how people who don’t take precautions are more at risk. And majorities did not like it when the president said people shouldn’t be afraid of the virus and let it dominate their lives.

In each of the battlegrounds polled, including these three, more voters think Biden would do a better job than the president in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

THE ECONOMY

The issue of the economy has largely been an advantage for the president, but most voters in Michigan and Nevada say their state’s economy is in bad shape, and he may be paying some price for that. In Michigan, he and Biden are even on who would handle the economy better. In other battleground states we’ve polled the president has had an edge on this issue.

Mr. Trump leads Biden by just two points on the economy in Nevada. In Iowa, where the race is tied, voters have a more positive view of their state’s economy and think Mr. Trump would handle the issue better than Biden by a wide margin, particularly those who feel Iowa’s economy is good.

PREFERRED VOTING METHOD

As in other battleground states, we continue to see a large proportion of the electorate overall planning to vote by mail, and partisan splits over it: Democrats prefer voting by mail, Republicans in person.

Nevada: Boosted by Hispanic voters and Anti-Trump vote

Biden leads Mr. Trump by a wide margin among Hispanic voters in Nevada, a group that made up nearly one in five voters in 2016. Most Hispanic voters feel the Trump campaign is paying too little attention to the need and concerns of Hispanic people, while they think Biden is paying the right amount of attention.

There is strong anti-Trump sentiment among Biden voters in Nevada. Six in 10 say they are voting mainly to oppose President Trump, rather than because they like Biden, among the highest in any battleground state. Still, eight in 10 of these voters say their support for Biden is “very strong” and that they are very motivated to vote.

These surveys were conducted on behalf of CBS News by YouGov between October 6-9, 2020. They are based on representative samples of 1,048 registered voters in Iowa, 1,215 in Michigan and 1,052 in Nevada. Margins of error for registered voters are ±3.5 points in Iowa, and ±3.2 points in Michigan, and ±4.1 points in Nevada.