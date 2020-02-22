CBS: ‘Deficit of volunteers’ at some Nevada caucus sites, NV Dems respond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “deficit of volunteers” at some caucus sites is complicating the early hours of Nevada’s Democratic Caucus, party leaders told presidential campaigns on Saturday.

Aides to two campaigns tell CBS News that the lack of volunteers to oversee caucuses has occurred at multiple locations, including a location in Pahrump, Nev., JG Johnson Elementary School, where the precinct chairman did not show up this morning and participants have yet to be checked in.

Molly Forgey with the Nevada Democratic Party responded on her Twitter account.

To correct the record, there is no volunteer shortage in NV. We have an average of 8 volunteers per caucus site, so roughly 2000+ across the state.



Also, it's common for campaign volunteers to help with running precincts on Caucus Day. This happened here in both 2016 & 2008. — Molly Forgey (@MBForgey) February 22, 2020

Campaigns have been offered the opportunity to provide the state party with the volunteers necessary to run the caucus, according to the sources familiar with the situation. A similar dearth if volunteers occurred at some early voting locations over the past week, causing delays for voters.

It is not unheard of for supporters of a specific campaign to act as a caucus chairman or volunteer to help run a caucus, but they likely have not undergone the extensive training needed to understand the new vote tabulation system. These new volunteers also would not have yet taken the required neutrality pledges.