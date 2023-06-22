LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats are set to vote in a Feb. 6 primary election for a presidential candidate next year.

It’s not clear yet what Republicans will eventually do. They’ll be able to vote in the primary, but the state party might also hold a caucus.

A lawsuit by the Nevada Republican Party is challenging the new primary, which was created in a law passed by the 2021 Legislature — AB126. It’s also the key to making Nevada’s voice louder, putting the primary election ahead of votes in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Simply put, state Republicans prefer to have a caucus, not a primary. The Secretary of State’s Office says, go ahead.

A non-binding primary

In a legal filing on Friday, Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar contends that there’s nothing stopping Republicans from choosing their candidate through a caucus. His reason: The presidential primary election is non-binding. In fact, state law says nothing about how a political party must choose its candidate for president.

Tradition is for a political party to listen to the results of the caucus or the primary — whatever is in place — and honor that selection process. But the law doesn’t dictate that.

And for that reason, there’s now a chance that Nevada could have dueling processes. And they could have different results. If that were to happen, the Nevada Republican Party would choose the candidate.

But it sets up a sort of nightmare scenario where Republicans could hold a caucus on a different date, leaving people confused about whether they are supposed to vote in the caucus or the primary. Or worse, the primary and the caucus both could be scheduled for Feb. 6.

The next step likely won’t come until Oct. 1, when the state party is required to file its plan with the Republican National Committee.

In Friday’s court filing, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office argued against the party’s request for a preliminary injunction to stop the primary. Republicans haven’t established how a presidential primary election harms the selection of candidates, the filing states.

And the argument from the Secretary of State’s Office backs the primary for other reasons, too.

Arguments for primary

“Voting by ballot provides voters with more security and confidence. In the caucus system, votes are cast publicly, which can lead to intimidation and harassment. The (primary) election process would allow voters to maintain the secrecy of their ballot and candidate selections. And because the counties would be tabulating the results, the (primary) election process would help preserve the overall integrity of the election process,” Friday’s filing argues.

Caucuses are run by political parties, not the state. People have to publicly declare who they are voting for. The Secretary of State’s Office says that confidentiality improves the process, and people are already familiar with elections — even though caucuses have been a part of Nevada politics for years.

The argument also states that more people can participate in a primary — through mail ballots and military-overseas ballots. That’s an improvement over a “lengthy, single-day caucus, perhaps in a remote area,” the filing states. It also removes language barriers, and “an easier process would encourage voters to participate.”

The Secretary of State’s Office disputes that the Nevada GOP’s lawsuit has a chance of succeeding, saying a preliminary injunction would be inappropriate.