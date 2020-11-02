Campaigns make final pitches to Nevada voters ahead of Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are making their final push to voters here in Nevada.

Both republicans and democrats say there’s a lot at stake in this election. So, Nevadans need to go out and vote.

Election Day is just two days away, and with the presidential race so close here in the Silver State, every vote counts.

Donald Trump Jr. made his final pitch to Nevada voters at an indoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas. He says his father, President Trump, is the best person to re-energize the economy, create peace in the Middle East and take on big pharma.

“Donald Trump is fighting those battles for the American people, and I think they’ve seen the results,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

8 News Now spoke to Trump Jr. in a one-on-one interview, and he said he wants everyone to go to the polls on Election Day.

But he is still casting doubt on the mail-in voting process, despite no widespread evidence of voter fraud in the U.S. or Nevada.

“You think they’re checking each one of these things, that they’re going through all of that,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “How come they’re finding ballots in some states in ditches, amazingly all these absentee ballots from the military, which they know are going to heavily skew against Trump, those are the ones that magically disappear.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party held their own event Sunday to mobilize voters.

Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Susie Lee encouraged volunteers to get the word out.

“We’re confident if we can just knock on one more door, make one more phone call, one more text, we’re going to get where we need to be on Tuesday,” Governor Sisolak said.

“That’s what elections are about. They’re about knocking doors and getting people out to vote,” Congresswoman Lee added.

The latest Emerson College poll has Joe Biden two points ahead of Donald Trump in the Silver State, but the Trump team has all hands on deck to try to win Nevada’s vote.

“I’m here with two days left, so it’s obviously a pretty big priority,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

Here are some important reminders if you have not voted yet. you can register to vote and cast your ballot at any of the more than 100 polling locations on Election Day. Everyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.