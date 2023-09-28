LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rally for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is scheduled Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin Country in the Town Square center at Las Vegas Boulevard South and the 215 Beltway.

“The path to victory in 2024 runs through states like Nevada, which is why I’m thrilled to be making our first major campaign stop in the state this weekend,” he said in a statement.

To attend the campaign rally, sign up at https://events.vivek2024.com/events/las-vegas-campaign-rally/. The site says, “Join us for our Nevada Campaign Kickoff!” There’s a limit of two tickets per person.

Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur who has declared former President Donald Trump to be the “best president of the 21st century,” but he has distanced himself and presented himself as Trump’s natural successor.

At a Wednesday night debate against former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ramaswamy said, “Yes, I will respect Donald Trump and his legacy because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “But we will unite this country to take the America First agenda to the next level. And that will take a different generation to do it.”

Trump did not attend Wednesday’s debate in Simi Valley, California.