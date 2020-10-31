California Gov. Gavin Newsom to rally Nevada voters for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will rally voters for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Reno on Nov. 1. The events will keep social distancing in mind.
Newsom will participate in two literature drop shifts, the first of which will be with Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall. This event is slated for noon at the Washoe Voter Activation Center.
The second drop with volunteers is slated for 2 p.m. at the Washoe Voter Activation Center.
At 3 p.m., Newsom will join an “Out for Biden” Get out the Vote Conversation, focusing on the LGBTQ+ community’s important vote.