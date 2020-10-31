California Gov. Gavin Newsom to rally Nevada voters for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will rally voters for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Reno on Nov. 1. The events will keep social distancing in mind.

Newsom will participate in two literature drop shifts, the first of which will be with Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall. This event is slated for noon at the Washoe Voter Activation Center.

The second drop with volunteers is slated for 2 p.m. at the Washoe Voter Activation Center.

At 3 p.m., Newsom will join an “Out for Biden” Get out the Vote Conversation, focusing on the LGBTQ+ community’s important vote.