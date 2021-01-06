Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, CBS reports

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — Some members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet were in the early stages Wednesday of discussion about whether or not to invoke the 25th Amendment, a measure in the U.S. Constitution to remove a sitting president if the majority of his or her cabinet believes he or she “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” CBS News reports.

The move came after a mob, comprised of the president’s supporters, stormed the US Capitol. Four people died in the events.

“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan reported high-level members of the government are concerned about the president’s behavior and Wednesday’s riot.

“What has happened in the 24 or 48 hours, what happened in the remaining days and the remaining weeks of the Trump presidency and any related national security concerns, they are keenly aware — some members of the Trump Cabinet — of how the rest of the world is watching this, what they are seeing, that this is not just a protest, this is pro-Trump supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol, a symbol of our democracy,” Brennan reported.

Brennan said the discussions were in early stages and had not been presented to the vice president.

NEWS: @margbrennan tells us several cabinet members have discussed whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office pic.twitter.com/xxrozzyOC8 — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 7, 2021

Several White House staff submitted their resignations Wednesday, including Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. More resignations were expected Thursday, CBS reported.

Some Democratic lawmakers called for impeachment proceedings to begin against the president. With less than two weeks left in President Trump’s term, some lawmakers told 8 News Now it was not worth pursuing.