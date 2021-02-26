Bill calling for end to Daylight Saving Time introduced in Nevada Legislature

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bill to do away with Daylight Saving Time is once again at the legislature.

Daylight Saving Time is federal law, but the bill asks the governor to ask the president to get rid of the time change.

Senate Bill 153 would only take effect if California does it too to keep us on Pacific Standard Time.

This may sound familiar. Lawmakers passed a similar resolution in 2015.

However, that resolution asked to keep us on the same time as Arizona, which would be one hour ahead of California in the winter.

This one would put us in step with California.