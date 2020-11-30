Biden unveils Jan. 20 inaugural committee, includes Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela

LAS VEGAS (AP/KLAS) — President-elect Joe Biden is taking the first formal preparations for his Jan. 20 inauguration, unveiling the inaugural committee that will lead arrangements for the day he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris assume their posts.

One of the four members that will lead the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) includes Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela. She previously served as a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign in the Silver State and endorsed him the day he announced his campaign for president.

Senator Cancela, who has represented the 10th district of the Nevada Senate since 2017, will serve as deputy executive director on the PIC.

Truly an honor to be a part of this mighty team. It’ll be a special moment for our country when @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it. 51 days and counting! https://t.co/gPmaccC8dj — Yvanna D. Cancela (@YvannaCancela) November 30, 2020

Biden named Delaware State University president Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group’s executive director.

The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress’ planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organizes inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in. The format of those events is up in the air amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across the country.

In a statement Monday, the inaugural committee said it will work on “prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans” in the festivities.

In addition, the PIC is also unveiling its website, which includes a web store with exclusive inaugural merchandise and collectables.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.