LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump dominates with Republican voters in Nevada, but the head-to-head race against Joe Biden is much tighter than it was in October, according to a new Emerson College Poll released on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen appears vulnerable to a challenge in the general election with only a third of Nevada voters expressing approval of her job performance. More voters — 37% — disapproved and 31% were neutral.

The economy remained at the top of Nevadans’ concerns, identified by 29% of voters as the most important issue, followed by housing affordability (13%), immigration (12%), education (11%), “threats to democracy” (10%), crime (9%), healthcare (9%) and abortion access (4%).

In the Nevada caucus, Trump (73%) holds a 65-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (8%) in the poll, which was conducted Jan. 5-8. A total of 1,294 Nevada voters were surveyed. The poll’s credibility interval, similar to a margin of error, is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points. The Republican caucus survey was among 277 Republican voters, with a credibility interval of plus or minus 5.9%. For the Democratic primary, the sample 435 voters had a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.7%.

“With Nikki Haley opting to be named on the state primary ballot on Feb. 6 rather than the party caucus on Feb. 8, Trump does not have much competition on the ballot,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “The poll found more Republican voters in Nevada plan to vote in the Republican state-held primary compared to the party-held caucus.”

That element of confusion — primary or caucus? — could rear its head if Republicans show up to the Feb. 6 Nevada primary expecting to vote for Trump. He’s not even on the primary ballot.

State Republicans decided that the caucus would determine the party’s presidential candidate. The caucus is scheduled two days after the primary.

Democrats will select their candidate in the primary.

In October, Trump led Biden 46% to 39% in Nevada. Now Biden is well within striking distance. The lead is now 47% to 45%, with 8% of voters undecided. In the Democratic primary on Feb. 6, 78% of voters plan to support President Joe Biden, while 19% are undecided.

But independents are leaning toward Trump if it comes down to a two-horse race. “Independent voters break for Trump over Biden by 12 points, 49% to 37%, with 14% undecided,” Kimball said. “When independent candidates are added to the ballot, Kennedy Jr. garners the support of 8% of independent Nevada voters, and Trump’s lead over Biden among independents increases by two points, leading 42% to 28%. Two percent support West and Stein respectively, and the share of undecided independent voters increases four points to 18%.”