Biden surrogates encourage Nevadans to vote while campaigning in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Election Day is just 10 days away and both presidential campaigns are kicking into high gear here in Nevada. Some heavy hitters backing Joe Biden are in Las Vegas this weekend.

Superstar and Las Vegas mainstay Cher is throwing her full support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She, along with Congresswoman Susie Lee, addressed more than 100 supporters at Saturday night’s campaign event.

Cher was met with some serious applause from the crowd.

The singer is not a stranger to Las Vegas, or political activism. She talked about the importance of all eligible Nevadans exercising their right to vote in this election and why she believes Joe Biden is the best person to be president.

In response to Cher’s visit, the Trump team is putting a spin on the singer’s lyrics, saying in part, “Joe Biden would turn back time to the days of record unemployment and home foreclosures. Nevadans can feel something inside them say they really don’t think Joe Biden is strong enough.”

Cher has even more campaign events for Joe Biden in the valley scheduled for Sunday. She will join members of the LGBTQ community for a voter mobilization rally and then kick off a virtual phone bank for volunteers.

Another big name in town this weekend stumping for Biden is Stacey Abrams. A former candidate for Georgia governor, Abrams is also the founder of “Fair Fight Action,” an organization promoting fair elections and voting rights.

On Saturday, she attended a voting rights discussion and a conversation with black women about their important role in this election.

8 News Now spoke to Abrams in a one-on-one interview, and she says in order for progress to happen, all Nevadans need to make their voices heard.

“It is critical that we have every person who has the right to vote cast a ballot, and here in Nevada, doing that will continue to make change possible, not only in this state but around the country,” Abrams said.

Early voting is still underway across the state and will wrap up on October 30th. Election Day is just 10 days away.