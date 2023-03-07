LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Las Vegas and southern Nevada next week, several sources confirmed to 8 News Now. Biden will visit Las Vegas for a fundraising event and also designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument.

Last November, Biden promised to designate the area of Spirit Mountain as Nevada’s next national monument under the Antiquities Act.

Avi Kwa Ame and the surrounding land is located in the southern tip of Nevada and is sacred land to 12 Native American tribes that have fought for decades to protect the land.

Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as a national monument. (KLAS)

“Converting the acreage into a national monument could benefit hunters as well as animals and plants.” Russell Kuhlman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation, said in a statement. “New protections would allow sporting organizations to build and maintain systems to catch and store water for game animals that are “critical for their survival.”

The president was expected to visit early next week, sources said.

“Tribal leaders, conservationists, and local officials have pushed to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument for over 20 years,” Democratic Rep. Dina Titus tweeted after reports of the president’s scheduled visit surfaced. “I’ve worked alongside them to lead that fight in Congress. Now this sacred land will finally be protected for future generations.”