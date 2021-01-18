LIVE: Biden Inaugural Committee hosts celebration of Dr. King, commitment to service

Politics

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate the National Martin Luther King Day of Service, the Biden Inaugural Committee is hosting a celebration of Dr. King and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to service.

The administration is inviting viewers to commit to serving their community in 2021.

Event participants include:

  • Aloe Blacc
  • Rev. Dr. Bernice King
  • Martin Luther King III
  • Chesca
  • Rep. Sharice Davids
  • Rosario Dawson
  • Andra Day
  • Yo-Yo Ma
  • Rev. Al Sharpton
  • Sean Patrick Thomas
  • Diane Warren
  • Lynn Whitfield
  • Bebe Winans

8 News Now will stream the event here on our website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

