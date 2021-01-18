LIVE: Biden Inaugural Committee hosts celebration of Dr. King, commitment to service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate the National Martin Luther King Day of Service, the Biden Inaugural Committee is hosting a celebration of Dr. King and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to service.
The administration is inviting viewers to commit to serving their community in 2021.
Event participants include:
- Aloe Blacc
- Rev. Dr. Bernice King
- Martin Luther King III
- Chesca
- Rep. Sharice Davids
- Rosario Dawson
- Andra Day
- Yo-Yo Ma
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Sean Patrick Thomas
- Diane Warren
- Lynn Whitfield
- Bebe Winans
8 News Now will stream the event here on our website and Facebook page.