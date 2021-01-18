LIVE: Biden Inaugural Committee hosts celebration of Dr. King, commitment to service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate the National Martin Luther King Day of Service, the Biden Inaugural Committee is hosting a celebration of Dr. King and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to service.

The administration is inviting viewers to commit to serving their community in 2021.

Event participants include:

Aloe Blacc

Rev. Dr. Bernice King

Martin Luther King III

Chesca

Rep. Sharice Davids

Rosario Dawson

Andra Day

Yo-Yo Ma

Rev. Al Sharpton

Sean Patrick Thomas

Diane Warren

Lynn Whitfield

Bebe Winans

8 News Now will stream the event here on our website and Facebook page.