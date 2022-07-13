LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than half the vote went to Joe Biden when Nevadans went to the polls in 2020, but now voters are down on the president and looking for someone else to lead.

An 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill poll released today shows nearly 57% of Nevadans disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

And looking ahead to 2024, Biden’s support is already in question. Today’s poll shows that in a possible contest between former President Donald Trump and Biden, Trump would win. Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Biden’s numbers aren’t much better.

The details: Trump 43%, Biden 40.1%, Someone else 12.9%, Undecided 4.0%. DeSantis 42.8%, Biden 38.4%, Someone else 10.7%, Undecided 8.1%. The poll has a margin of error of 2.1%.

“The mood is rather bleak for Biden,” according to Julia Manchester, national politics reporter for The Hill. “We’ve hit 9.1% inflation today in the U.S., and I think that’s very much showing in this poll. And you also have a lot of Democrats in general who are unhappy with his job performance.”

And Democratic politicians could pay a heavy price for the national mood — especially in the battleground state of Nevada, where several incumbent Democrats — including Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — are fighting for their political lives.

Incumbents usually have a big campaign advantage, but Biden’s poor approval rating is looking like a major liability in this election. A campaign swing by a sitting president is usually political gold for incumbents. But not this year.

Instead, a poll released Monday by the New York Times indicates 64% of Democrats would prefer to see another candidate in Biden’s place.

“We’ve actually seen one progressive group — Roots Action, who is actually calling on President Biden not to run in 2024 — seemingly suggesting that they would want a progressive candidate to run instead,” Manchester said.

She said the chatter around Biden’s 2024 candidacy is rare.

“I would say Biden is not in a great place when it comes to his approval ratings in the party and outside the party.”

“Democrats need to win Nevada whether it’s at the gubernatorial level, the Senate level and the House level. There are a number of major races — tossup races — happening in this state,” Manchester said.

“So if the leader of the Democratic Party right now is not looked favorably upon by Democrats, I think that could lead to some serious questions,” she said. “How big will Democratic turnout be in Nevada come November? Will independent voters — will Democrats, even — vote for the Democratic Party or will they switch to the Republican Party?”

Swing voters in places like Las Vegas could turn the election, she said.

The race between Cortez Masto and Laxalt could hinge on the abortion issue, and the poll asked about satisfaction with the job the Supreme Court is doing. Half of those polled said they disapprove, whil 37% said they approve.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.