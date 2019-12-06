Biden endorsed by 3 former Nevada Democratic party chairs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is picking up endorsements from three former chairs of the Nevada Democratic party.

Biden’s campaign on Friday announced backing from Roberta Lange, Adriana Martinez, and Sam Lieberman. Biden has already won support from a number of prominent Democrats in the state, including former governor and senator Richard Bryan.

He’s also got support from U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat who represents a Las Vegas-area congressional district, and former Democratic Gov. Bob Miller.