President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has purchased $25 million in television and digital advertising space more than a year out from the 2024 election, 8 News Now has learned.

The ads, which will run on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in battleground states, including Nevada, include the largest buy for African American and Hispanic media.

The campaign first started running ads in April.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported that month, political ads compelling Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president had already started airing. DeSantis has since joined the fight to win the Republican nomination.

FCC regulations deny a broadcast television station from “censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates.”

In the 2022 cycle, candidates and PACs spent more than $300 million in Nevada alone, AdImpact Politics reported. Much of the money for 2024 will be spent on U.S. House and Senate races, the Republican presidential primary and then the general election.

Nevada Democrats are set to vote in a Feb. 6 primary election for a presidential candidate next year. While Republicans are required by state law to hold a primary the same day, the Nevada GOP has said it will have a party-sanctioned caucus on Thursday, Feb. 8.