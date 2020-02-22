Bernie Sanders makes last push for voters on eve of Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In our exclusive 8 News Now/Emerson College poll of 425 likely Democratic caucusogers, Bernie Sanders is leading the field of candidates in Nevada, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden. Friday, Senator Sanders made one last push for votes in the Silver State.

The event marked Sanders’ last rally in Nevada before the caucus tomorrow. This also marks the end of a crucial week in the Democratic Primary.

“You have this excitement, this rare excitement,” said voter Reese Krider, “and you have just so many people that are not even from Las Vegas that are here. It’s just this overwhelming sense of community and togetherness that’s really, really inspiring.”

Thousands of voters were at the Springs Preserve Friday night to hear from Sanders. He hopes to solidify his lead in the Democratic race. He said with the help of supporters, he plans to win Nevada on caucus day.

“You feel the energy. You see lines, like wrapped around the building, like everybody has their signs, their pins, their buttons. Like, it seems like something very important politically is happening right now,” voter Fabian Lopez said.

Sanders said it’s time for a fundamental change. A coalition of Latinos and young people stand behind him to energize his base.

The senator has invested big in Nevada. But will it pay off? We’ll see on caucus day.