Sigal Chattah discusses various topics on the 8 News Now set (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the tightest races in the state is the competition for the office of Nevada’s Attorney General. The incumbent, Democrat Aaron Ford faces off with Republican Sigal Chattah.

Chattah discusses Attorney General Ford, controversial text messages, and the criminal law system in the state of Nevada among various other topics.