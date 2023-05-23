LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican April Becker announced Tuesday she will challenge Ross Miller for the Clark County Commission District C seat.

District C covers the west and northwest valley, and extends through downtown to the east Las Vegas valley.

Becker lost her race to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee in the 2022 election. Becker had been seen as a possible challenger against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen until today’s announcement.

She has been involved in several close elections, including her loss to Democratic Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro in 2020. Becker lost by 631 votes.

In a campaign announcement on Twitter, Becker criticized Miller and District F Commissioner Justin Jones, saying she was “running to bring accountable leadership to Clark County.”

Jones recently resigned as vice chair of the county commission to reduce distractions as he fights against “ongoing and contested legal disputes in the Gypsum Resources litigation.” In that case, Jones is being investigated by the Nevada State Bar. He is accused of deleting text messages in 2019 related to controversy over the development of Blue Diamond Hill, which overlooks Red Rock Canyon.

Becker said Miller should pressure Jones to step down.

She describes herself as a working mom who put herself through college and law school at UNLV to become a top litigator in Las Vegas. Becker and her family own several businesses and she serves on the UNLV Libraries Advisory Council.