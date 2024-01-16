A day after Donald Trump won Iowa’s caucuses, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has turned to New Hampshire.

Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding events in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on their performances in Iowa. Trump won by more than 30 percentage points, while DeSantis narrowly edged Haley for second place.

Disappointing finishes in Iowa by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson led to their exits from the race.

What to know

Here’s how Trump won in Iowa – and why the caucus was practically over before it began

Takeaways from Iowa’s leadoff caucuses

Two candidates drop out after Iowa: Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson

Haley says she won’t debate DeSantis in New Hampshire unless Trump participates

Trump spends the morning after his Iowa caucus win in court

Trump has a campaign rally scheduled later Tuesday in New Hampshire, but he spent the first part of the day in a New York courtroom for the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from a columnist’s claims he sexually attacked her decades earlier.

After several dozen prospective jurors were sworn in, Trump shook his head as the judge described the case in general terms and explained that for purposes of the trial, it had already been determined that Trump did sexually assault columnist E. Jean Carroll.

In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room 1996, then defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made it up after she revealed it publicly in a 2019 memoir.

He was not required to be present Tuesday and didn’t attend the first trial.