Anti-Defamation League Nevada to explain topics that will be heard at the 81st Nevada Legislative Session, hopes to gain more involvement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Anti-Defamation League Nevada (ADL) is hosting a virtual guide to the 81st Nevada Legislative Session on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Nevada Assembly members and lobbyists will explore topics ranging from policymakers, explain how to be an informed constituent and how virtual attendees can get involved to create meaningful change in Nevada.

PANELISTS

Rochelle T. Nguyen, Assemblywoman, Clark County, District 10

Tom Roberts, Assemblyman, Clark County, District 13

Alisa Nave-Worth, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

For more information and to register, please visit this website.