Agreement reached on mining tax; proposal faces last-minute hurdles

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Lawmakers in Carson City are scrambling to finish their legislative session, with just one day left.

The big topic Sunday was mining — specifically taxing the mining industry. It is an industry that brings in billions of dollars a year.

Democrats have worked for years to get something like this passed.

This proposal would tax the mining industry, bringing in an estimated 80 million dollars a year for education.

A lot of the discussion about mining came about with the pandemic.

“When our economy is based on all gaming, we don’t survive. And so, we have to diversify our economy,” said Annette Magnus, Executive Director for Battle Born Progress. “We have to do more with revenue, and we need to have a broader conversation about revenue. This is the beginning of that conversation. This is a good start.”

The chair of the Nevada Republican Party released the following statement:

“AB 495, much like any new tax introduced in Nevada, is a clear violation of the party’s platform and an unnecessary solution to a problem brought by the democrat’s inability to lead and govern.”

This proposal they are talking about was a compromise between lawmakers, the governor and mining industry stakeholders.