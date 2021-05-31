After decades-long fight, Nevada lawmakers raise mining tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers voted on Monday to raise taxes on the mining industry.

The tax proposal was a byproduct of drawn-out negotiations between lawmakers, mining lobbyists and the state’s largest teacher’s union. The tax will effectively double the amount of taxes imposed on silver and gold mines.

It will generate roughly $85 million in tax revenue annually, most of which will be required to go toward education.

The historic tax increase culminates decades of efforts to raise taxes on one of the state’s most powerful industries and prevents tax increase measures from advancing to the 2022 ballot.

Tyre Gray, president of the Nevada Mining Association, released a statement following the bill’s passage: