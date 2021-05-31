After decades-long fight, Nevada lawmakers raise mining tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers voted on Monday to raise taxes on the mining industry.
The tax proposal was a byproduct of drawn-out negotiations between lawmakers, mining lobbyists and the state’s largest teacher’s union. The tax will effectively double the amount of taxes imposed on silver and gold mines.
It will generate roughly $85 million in tax revenue annually, most of which will be required to go toward education.
The historic tax increase culminates decades of efforts to raise taxes on one of the state’s most powerful industries and prevents tax increase measures from advancing to the 2022 ballot.
Tyre Gray, president of the Nevada Mining Association, released a statement following the bill’s passage:
The passage of AB495 is the accumulation of Nevadans coming together and finding solutions to complex problems. As a result of months of discussion, we have found middle ground that protects the careers of 37,000 Nevadans and creates the Mining Education Fund, which will benefit our K-12 students for generations.
There are many people to thank for making AB495 a reality. Governor Sisolak, legislative leadership including Speaker Frierson, along with their staffs brought a wide-ranging coalition of stakeholders together in a bipartisan effort to ensure bill passage. The Clark County Education Association worked alongside us to find a resolution that will bring the state much closer to the national average of per-pupil funding and change the narrative surrounding mining from “fair share” to “partners.”
Finally, I would like to thank the thousands of people who stepped up over the last ten months as a part of the NVMA’s grassroots efforts. They gave mining a voice in Carson City that the industry has never had before. In addition to sending over 29,000 emails to legislators, they voted in overwhelming opposition to the joint resolutions on the Nevada Legislature’s polling page. In short, AB495 would not be possible without them.
John F. Kennedy once said, “Let us not be blind to our differences–but let us also direct attention to our common interests and to the means by which those differences can be resolved.” AB495 encapsulates what is possible when we stop worrying about north or south, urban or rural, teacher or miner, and remember our commonalities.
We are all Nevadans, and we are better when we work together.”Tyre L. Gray, Esq., Nevada Mining Association president