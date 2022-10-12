LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fourteen members of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family endorsed his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, with less than a month ahead of the November election.

Laxalt is the grandson of former Nevada governor and Sen. Paul Laxalt.

“We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family,” the letter, signed by several of Laxalt’s family members and their spouses, said. “For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate. We believe that Catherine possesses a set of qualities that clearly speak of what we like to call “Nevada grit.’”

The letter never mentions Adam Laxalt by name.

Dr. Kevin Marie Laxalt, Adam Laxalt’s aunt, is among the signed names on the letter. She previously supported Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in his election against Laxalt in 2018.

“It’s not surprising that once again a handful of family members and spouses, half of whom do not live in Nevada, and most of whom are Democrats, are supporting a Democrat,” Adam Laxalt tweeted Wednesday afternoon. They think that Nevada and our country are heading in the right direction. I believe Nevadans don’t agree.”

Recent polling shows a tight race heading into the final weeks of the campaign, with Laxalt slightly ahead.

An 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill poll released in mid-September showed Laxalt ahead by half a percentage point in the poll released on Tuesday. Laxalt had 41.8% of the vote compared to Cortez Masto’s 41.3%. The poll’s “credibility interval” — similar to a margin of error — was plus or minus 3 percentage points. The poll found 11% of voters were undecided and 4% planned to vote for someone else.